Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split

Shortly after calling it quits with actor Shia LaBeouf, Margaret Qualley has shown support for FKA Twigs.



Turning to her Instagram, the Leftovers actor showed support to LaBeof’s ex-girlfriend who recently detailed the horrific abuse she was subjected to in their relationship in an interview with Elle.

Sharing the British singer’s Elle cover on her Instagram, she wrote: “Thank you.”

Back in December 2020, Twigs accused LaBeouf of abuse in a statement issued to New York Times as she proceeded to file a lawsuit against him.

"Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking,” she said in her statement.

Responding to the statement, LaBeouf denied all accusations and claimed that the Cellophane singer "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions."

LaBeouf and Qualley reportedly started seeing each other the same month when Twigs alleged him of abuse with sources reporting that they were living together.

However, they parted ways not long after in January.