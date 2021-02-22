Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she introduces her new dog Angel two months after she lost Mary Jane

US singer and actress Miley Cyrus introduced her new pit bull rescue named Angel to her over 124 million Instagram followers nearly two months after she mourned the loss of beloved dog Mary Jane.

Taking to Instagram, the Wrecking Ball singer shared adorable photos with her pets and penned down an emotional note for Mary Jane.

She wrote, “I thought I lost you when you ran away to try & find me. I thought I'd never see your sweet face again. I turned around and you were gone & on the days went. I kept the moments that we were in. Cause I hoped in my heart you’d come back to me my friend. And now I got you... But I thought I lost you.”

The 28-year-old singer further said, “Almost two months ago my best friend a rescued pit mix Mary Jane left this world. I knew she wasn’t gone for good. She had out lived the body she was in but she never said goodbye ..... with her eyes she whispered “See you soon Bestie”.”



“Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise. I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who’s name is “Angel” because she was delivered to me by one... My Mary.”

“It breaks my heart to know Angel was sleeping on concrete in a shelter for 3 months before finally making it home. The stigma and stereotype that surrounds pit bulls tears me in two. This breed is incomparably loving. Just like humans nurture often overrides nature.”

“I am head over heels in love. Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can’t take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can’t wait to show her off! It’s pretty cool having an Angel on a leash! She is illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane. Long live love. It never dies. * ALL THE TEARS YOU SEE IN THIS SLIDE ARE HAPPY ONES