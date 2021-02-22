Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Sushant Singh's debut film marks 8 years

Director Abhishek Kapoor went down memory lane in a hearbreaking note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh’s talents were discovered by Abhishek Kapoor as he recognized the late actor’s skills and selected him to be part of the cast along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

On the 8th anniversary of the film, Director Kapoor went down memory lane, in a hearbreaking note.

“The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind,” wrote Kapoor on Twitter. “One can't quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel.”



The filmmaker further recalled the first time he had the epiphany of Sushant’s talent after completing a scene and said, “It was a scene where he teaches the students about knocking the bat and I could gauge from his body language that he had just sunk his teeth into this character.”

“I really miss him and every time I realize I can’t reach him anymore, it leaves me disturbed," he added.