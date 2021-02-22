Can't connect right now! retry
Sara Ali Khan confesses Ibrahim Ali Khan is the smarter of the two

Sara Ali Khan said lockdown gave her the chance to spend more time with Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan came forth shining light on her loving and unique relationship with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The actress said the lockdown period gave her the chance to spend more time with Ibrahim and rework their relationship.

By spending more quality time together, the duo has realized in their adulthood that they have more in common than they initially thought. 

"We’ve never been as thick as we’d like to be. This pandemic has allowed us to be together. We’ve finally reached a point where we have the same interest."

In a recent interview with Elle, Sara opened about the good sides of the pandemic as it transformed her relationship with her brother.

“Ibrahim is the smarter one you know. It doesn’t seem like it, but he is. He is the one with more perception and I take his opinion on a lot of things. He is a guy of few words and his words matter a lot, and he matters a lot,” the 25-year-old actress said.

