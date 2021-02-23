Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Catelynn Lowell announces she is pregnant with fourth child

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

American reality television personality Catelynn Lowell announced that she and her husband Tyler Baltierra are expecting their fourth child months after she suffered a major miscarriage.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old star made a happy announcement of her pregnancy. The reality TV star shared the delightful news along with a photo of her sonogram and a positive pregnancy test.

Catelynn Lowell captioned the slideshow post: “The rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

The blessed girl also posted a loving photo of their daughters, Novalee and Vaeda. The little girls are seen rocking in matching shirts which read: “My Parents Did Not Practice Social Distancing, Big Sister 2021.”

Catelynn Lowell’s little ones seemed overjoyed at the idea of another little one coming home. The card they are seen holding in the picture reads: "Weeks until I became a big sister."

The teen mom revealed her husband could not believe the news as she told him. The joyous star said she then handed him the positive test to make him believe the news.

 

