Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Queen, Kate Middleton schedule TV special the same day as Harry, Meghan’s interview

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview is about to get overshadowed by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton.

With the annual Commonwealth Day service cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will instead be a televised special with all senior members of the British royal family delivering a pre-recorded message.

The BBC special featuring the monarch, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is coincidentally going to be aired on the same day when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah is set to be aired.

Both the TV specials will be broadcast on March 7.

According to CBS, Meghan and Harry’s talk with Oprah will be "covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family,” added the CBS statement. 

