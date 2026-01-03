Ferne McCann opens up about weight loss journey without cutting foods

Ferne McCann showed off her physique in a revealing blue outfit

Ferne McCann has proudly showed off her transformative body following two -stone weight loss with inspiring comparison snaps.

The former TOWIE star, who, is a mum to daughters Sunday, eight, and Finty, two, recently shared a photo of herself, showing off her physique in a revealing blue outfit.

The 35-year-old showcased her post-baby body in a grey bra, just weeks after embracing motherhood for the second time.

Sharing the photos to her business Instagram @fernutrition, Ferne told her followers that she feels more 'energised' than ever and 'doesn't believe in cutting out foods or being on a 'diet'.

She penned the inspiring clip: 'Consistency, stacking daily healthy habits and my breakfast plan is exactly how I lost my weight… SUSTAINABLY.

'I don’t believe in cutting out foods or being on a “diet”.

They don’t work! And I’m a massive foodie so it wouldn’t work for me either. Trust me when you take care of the day to day and stay in a calorie deficit without feeling deprived, exhausted or HANGRY that’s when results actually last!'

Ferne added: 'I lost around 2 stone! I feel energised, I have sped up my metabolism and cut serious body fat. And you can too!

Meanwhile, Ferne shared a touching note to end 2025 with a gratitude post.

'A very chill wholesome end to our 2025…taking the beginning of the year to be present & cosy with my girlies.

'Prepping myself to fully embrace the year of the horse (delighted to hear that it doesn’t kick in until February the 17th) ready to charge forward with confidence, leaving self doubt behind in 2025 and walk in God’s divine plan and guidance.

'Happy New Year everyone. May this year bring you confidence, momentum, love, happiness and prosperity. Sending love to you all.'

It also comes after Ferne shared about her weight loss journey and revealed last year she had shed 2.5 stone.