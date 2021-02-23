Can't connect right now! retry
Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Popular audio streaming company Spotify announced late Monday that the service will be launching in Pakistan and other countries in the "next few days". 

"We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria," said the platform on Twitter along with a video mentioning the countries they will be launching. 

"The momentum that is going to give the artist is going to be huge," said American Singer and songwriter Khalid about the launch. 

Read more: Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?

Other artists to feature in the video included Rina Sawayma, Anitta, Rosalia, The Kid Lorai, Finneas, Bille Ellish, Camilo, Lous and Yakuza, Mr Eazi.

South Korean band Black Pink said that Spotify helps them reach out to "fans from around the world, instantly".

Soon after the announcement, the platform also posted for the first time on their Instagram page created for Spotify Pakistan. 

The account was created in November last year, the first signal that it may soon be coming to the country, much to the delight of music lovers.

Read more: Spotify is coming to Pakistan, confirms Shamoon Ismail

However, the company had remained silent about their launch since then and had not issued any updates or descriptions.

A day later, however, Pakistani singer Shamoon Ismail confirmed that the Swedish-based streaming platform would be launching in Pakistan in the near future. 

