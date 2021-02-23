Harry Shearer steps down from lending voice to black ‘Simpsons’ character

Harry Shearer gave up his role on 'The Simpsons' as the black character of Dr. Hibbert

After stirring chaos earlier, another white voice actor for The Simpsons has resigned from his role as a character of colour.

Harry Shearer gave up his role on the animated series as the black character of Dr. Hibbert, getting replaced by black actor Kevin Michael Richardson, reported The Wrap.

Fox told The Post that while Shearer has been replaced for his role as Springfield’s most skilled doctor, he will continue to lend his pipes for his other characters, Ned Flanders and Principal Skinner.

This comes a year after white actor Hank Azaria gave up his role as the Indian character Apu in the animated series following a barrage of criticism that came after a 2017 documentary, The Problem with Apu, highlighted the issue.