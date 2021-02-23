Kim Kardashian shares emotional birthday note for late father Robert Kardashian

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared an emotional birthday note for her late father Robert Kardashian, who would have turned 77 on Monday.



Sharing a throwback family picture, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad!”

“I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it.”

“Please come visit me in a dream soon. Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!,” she further said.



Robert Kardashian was a high-profile lawyer and died in 2003 aged 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Earlier, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also paid rich tribute to their father on his 77th birthday.