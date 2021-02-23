Prince Harry faces demands of getting removed from line of succession

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially made their split with the royal family permanent, many have been t outs with the pair.



As per a new YouGov poll, a majority of the British public is calling for the Duke of Sussex to be completely removed from the line of succession after his decision of continuing with their initial Megxit plans.

Out of the 4,000 respondents, 49 percent were in favour of Prince Harry getting axed from the line of succession while only 28 percent thought he should stay.

Meanwhile, the remaining 24 percent was unsure of the decision.

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan officially severed ties with the Firm, as confirmed by a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, revealing the pair had decided to continue their independent lives as non-working royals after their one-year probation period came to an end.