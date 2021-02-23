Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry faces demands of getting removed from line of succession

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially made their split with the royal family permanent, many have been t outs with the pair.

As per a new YouGov poll, a majority of the British public is calling for the Duke of Sussex to be completely removed from the line of succession after his decision of continuing with their initial Megxit plans.

Out of the 4,000 respondents, 49 percent were in favour of Prince Harry getting axed from the line of succession while only 28 percent thought he should stay.

Meanwhile, the remaining 24 percent was unsure of the decision.

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan officially severed ties with the Firm, as confirmed by a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, revealing the pair had decided to continue their independent lives as non-working royals after their one-year probation period came to an end. 

More From Entertainment:

Woody Allen calls ‘Allen v. Farrow’ a ‘hatchet job’ as it explores his sexual abuse case

Woody Allen calls ‘Allen v. Farrow’ a ‘hatchet job’ as it explores his sexual abuse case
Kim Kardashian shares emotional birthday note for late father Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares emotional birthday note for late father Robert Kardashian
Harry Shearer steps down from lending voice to black ‘Simpsons’ character

Harry Shearer steps down from lending voice to black ‘Simpsons’ character
Queen, Kate Middleton schedule TV special the same day as Harry, Meghan’s interview

Queen, Kate Middleton schedule TV special the same day as Harry, Meghan’s interview
Daft Punk have split up after 28 years, confirms publicist

Daft Punk have split up after 28 years, confirms publicist

Bruce Springsteen joins forces with Obama to launch podcast on Spotify

Bruce Springsteen joins forces with Obama to launch podcast on Spotify
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts as they make a new resolve in surprise appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts as they make a new resolve in surprise appearance
Horror flick The Vigil to hit US cinemas Feb 26

Horror flick The Vigil to hit US cinemas Feb 26
Eminem’s 'adopted' daughter Alaina stuns in glamorous dress as she celebrates her 28th birthday

Eminem’s 'adopted' daughter Alaina stuns in glamorous dress as she celebrates her 28th birthday
Zack Snyder includes daughter’s favourite song in his cut of ‘Justice League'

Zack Snyder includes daughter’s favourite song in his cut of ‘Justice League'
Catelynn Lowell announces she is pregnant with fourth child

Catelynn Lowell announces she is pregnant with fourth child
Hailey Bieber puts on stylish display in leather suit during outing with friend

Hailey Bieber puts on stylish display in leather suit during outing with friend

Latest

view all