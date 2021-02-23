Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Kate Winslet looks back at how tabloids tore her apart with ‘cruel’ coverage

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Hollywood star Kate Winslet has been one of the top actors in the industry.

However, her road to success came with its fair share of bumps, as she revealed during her recent interview with The Guardian.

The Titanic actor, 45, reflected on how she shot to fame and with that fame came ruthless tabloid coverage when she was only 19 years old.

"And it was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me,” she recalled.

"I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they'd estimate what I weighed, they'd print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read,” she went on to say.

She also recalled one upsetting comment that Joan Rivers made about her weight: "If she just lost 5lb, Leo would've been able to fit on the raft."

"In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself,” she said.

She also admitted that she had second thoughts about going forth with her Hollywood career because “I remember thinking, 'God, if this is what they're saying to me in England, then what will happen when I get there?' Also, it tampers with your evolving impression of what's beautiful, you know? I did feel very on my own."

