Shailene Woodley spills inside details about relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley confirmed she and Aaron Rodgers have been engaged for a while

Shailene Woodley confirmed the rumorus of her engagement with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.



Even though the admission of the news came from the couple now, they have been engaged for a while.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 29-year-old actress revealed, "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny,” the actress said. “Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.' “

The Fault in our Stars actress joked about her engagement while registering her own shock as well by saying she never thought she would grow up to marry someone who "throws balls for a living."

The couple met during the global pandemic and connected with each other during the lockdown.

“I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game," she revealed.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE earlier, “They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"