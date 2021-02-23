‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan's son Emir turns a skier, video goes viral

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar mesmerised fans with a video of their five years old son Emir taking part in skiing.



Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared the video of the son with caption ‘Emir’ followed by heart emoticon and a skier emoji.

In the video, the little boy perfectly flaunted his skiing skills and fans can’t stop gushing over him.



The endearing post also caught the attention of Cengiz Coskun, who essays the role of Turgut Alp in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Cengiz Coskun gushed over Emir and dropped a lovely comment in Turkish language.

The video has taken the internet by storm shortly after it was posted.