Jennifer Aniston begins new journey of romance with a mystery man: report

Jennifer Aniston, whose dating life remained under the public eye since she stepped in spotlight, is reportedly enjoying the company of a mystery man and 'feeling safe with him.'

'The Morning Show' star, who has been in news about her love interests since her divorce with Brad Pitt, is reportedly sharing time with a new man.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that 'Aniston is dating again' but the identity of her new partner is still a mystery that is yet to be disclosed.

The 52-year-old actress, who has not gone public with any sort of romantic relationship, reportedly 'shares tons in common with the man.



Source told InTouch Weekly that 'things are going well between the two,' revealing that 'he is handsome and the actress feels safe with him.'

Jennifer Aniston's fans are excited to see their beloved actress to go public with her mystery beau.