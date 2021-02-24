Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston begins new journey of romance with a mystery man: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Jennifer Aniston, whose dating life remained under the public eye since she stepped in spotlight, is reportedly enjoying the company of a mystery man and 'feeling safe with him.'

'The Morning Show' star, who has been in news about her love interests since her divorce with Brad Pitt, is reportedly sharing time with a new man. 

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that 'Aniston is dating again' but the identity of her new partner is still a mystery that is yet to be disclosed.

The 52-year-old actress, who has not gone public with any sort of romantic relationship, reportedly 'shares tons in common with the man.

Source told InTouch Weekly that 'things are going well between the two,' revealing that 'he is handsome and the actress feels safe with him.'

Jennifer Aniston's fans are excited to see their beloved actress to go public with her mystery beau.

More From Entertainment:

Jenelle Evans to be bedridden for two next days

Jenelle Evans to be bedridden for two next days
You will love Billie Eilish frolicking around on California beach

You will love Billie Eilish frolicking around on California beach
Kim Kardashian's fans begin listing out possible next partners for her

Kim Kardashian's fans begin listing out possible next partners for her
Prince Philip to remain in hospital after suffering from infection

Prince Philip to remain in hospital after suffering from infection
Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing

Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing
Jameela Jamil opens up about having suicidal thoughts

Jameela Jamil opens up about having suicidal thoughts
Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women
Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire

Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Where Kim Kardashian stands on dating following Kanye West divorce

Where Kim Kardashian stands on dating following Kanye West divorce

Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' clap back to Queen

Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' clap back to Queen
Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Latest

view all