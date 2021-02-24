Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure in fur coat during her appearance in New York City

Selena Gomez stunned onlookers with her chic appearance in New York City on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old singer/actress was looking gorgeous in orange fur coat while making her way to the set of her new TV series 'Only Murders In The Building'.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker sported a black turtleneck sweater, a matching pair of pants and white boots. She also rocked a long orange fur coat. The charming star was also carrying an umbrella to stay dry during the rain.



During the shoot, Selena Gomez's stunning brunette hair was tied back in a ponytail. She also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete the look.