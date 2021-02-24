Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure in fur coat during her appearance in New York City

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Selena Gomez stunned onlookers with her chic appearance in New York City on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old singer/actress was looking gorgeous in orange fur coat while making her way to the set of her new TV series 'Only Murders In The Building'.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker sported a black turtleneck sweater, a matching pair of pants and white boots. She also rocked a long orange fur coat. The charming star was also carrying an umbrella to stay dry during the rain.

During the shoot, Selena Gomez's stunning brunette hair was tied back in a ponytail. She also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete the look.

More From Entertainment:

TikTok's new privacy protections for teens: Only user's approved followers can view videos

TikTok's new privacy protections for teens: Only user's approved followers can view videos
Captain America is special for adorable personal element

Captain America is special for adorable personal element

Jenelle Evans to be bedridden for two next days

Jenelle Evans to be bedridden for two next days
Jennifer Aniston begins new journey of romance with a mystery man: report

Jennifer Aniston begins new journey of romance with a mystery man: report
You will love Billie Eilish frolicking around on California beach

You will love Billie Eilish frolicking around on California beach
Kim Kardashian's fans begin listing out possible next partners for her

Kim Kardashian's fans begin listing out possible next partners for her
Prince Philip to remain in hospital after suffering from infection

Prince Philip to remain in hospital after suffering from infection
Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing

Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing
Jameela Jamil opens up about having suicidal thoughts

Jameela Jamil opens up about having suicidal thoughts
Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women
Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire

Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Latest

view all