Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears gives fans candid look into her romantic life, shares her pics with Sam Asghari

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Britney Spears shared a series of throwback pictures of herself with her steadfast boyfriend Sam Asghari from their recent romantic trip to Maui.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Britney shared the series of snaps, showing her having fun with his beau during their most recent Hawaiian vacation.

The 39-year-old singer captioned the shot: 'These are pix from our last trip to Maui!!!!!' She also added emojis of sunshine, a plane, a flower and a beach umbrella.

The 26-year-old fitness professional took no time to respond to the post and shared four heart eyes emojis to please her girlfriend.

Asghari has been steadfast in his support for Britney Spears amid her turbulent years during ongoing conservatorship court battle against her father.

