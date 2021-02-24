Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their second pregnancy, many were elated about the new addition in the family.

A royal biographer has now given insight into how Queen Elizabeth II reacted to her soon getting another great-grandchild.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Katie Nicholl revealed that the monarch was ‘over the moon’ about the baby news but was also upset about not getting to spend much time around her great-grandchildren who will live across the pond in the US for good now.

"The family will be over the moon for Harry and Meghan. It's the tenth for the Queen and fifth grandchild for the Prince of Wales. It will be a real moment to celebrate.”

“It's just tinged with sadness that they won't get to see this grandchild as much as they might like. The Queen adores her family and is happiest when she's surrounded by them,” she added. 

