Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson

As the fans are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse and name of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second son, his grandfather Randhir Kapoor has opened up about the naming ceremony of the newborn.



Talking to Indian media, the veteran actor updated fans about Taimur Ali Khan’s sibling name.

When prodded about his daughter Kareena’s newborn son, he said, "It's too early. We haven't decided the baby's name yet."

Earlier, Randhir had revealed that the newborn baby looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday morning.

After visiting the daughter and her son at hospital, Randhir had said, “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)."

He further said, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."