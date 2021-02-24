Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson

As the fans are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse and name of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second son, his grandfather Randhir Kapoor has opened up about the naming ceremony of the newborn.

Talking to Indian media, the veteran actor updated fans about Taimur Ali Khan’s sibling name.

When prodded about his daughter Kareena’s newborn son, he said, "It's too early. We haven't decided the baby's name yet."

Earlier, Randhir had revealed that the newborn baby looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday morning.

After visiting the daughter and her son at hospital, Randhir had said, “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)."

He further said, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

More From Bollywood:

Mommy Kareena Kapoor returns to social media after giving birth to son

Mommy Kareena Kapoor returns to social media after giving birth to son
Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son gets clicked as she leaves for home

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son gets clicked as she leaves for home
Kareena Kapoor leaves for home with newborn as she gets discharged from hospital

Kareena Kapoor leaves for home with newborn as she gets discharged from hospital
Kajol shares the secret to her successful career in Bollywood

Kajol shares the secret to her successful career in Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan never thought she would be a leading star in Bollywood one day

Sara Ali Khan never thought she would be a leading star in Bollywood one day
Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner on 25th birthday

Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner on 25th birthday

Kiara Advani shares release date for her new film

Kiara Advani shares release date for her new film
Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display in recent photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display in recent photoshoot
Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Sushant Singh's debut film marks 8 years

Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Sushant Singh's debut film marks 8 years

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son looks like elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son looks like elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about her relationship with father Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about her relationship with father Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan updates fans on health of Kareena Kapoor, newborn son

Saif Ali Khan updates fans on health of Kareena Kapoor, newborn son

Latest

view all