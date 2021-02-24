Can't connect right now! retry
Shoaib Akhtar's female look-alike, an Indian TikToker, goes viral on social media

Social media users were amazed to see a striking resemblance between Shoiab Akhtar and Indian Tiktoker. Photo Courtesy: Jang
  • Netizens have found a female look-alike of Shoaib Akhtar
  • Netizens amused at Indian TikToker Vanita Khilnani's resemblance to Shoaib Akhtar
  • Khilnani usually posts funny content on social media

It's not hard to find doppelgängers of people in this fast-moving digital age, however, this time around, pictures of a woman who bears resemblance to former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar have gone viral on social media.

Netizens were amazed to see a striking resemblance between Shoaib Akhtar and Indian Tiktoker, Vanita Khilnani.

Read more: Social media finds PM Imran Khan's doppelgänger in Sialkot

Khilnani usually posts funny content from her social media accounts. One of her recent videos, where she tries to explain how parents used to take pictures back in the day, is doing rounds on social media.

She recently asked her fans about her resemblance with Akhtar on Instagram. "So everyone is saying I look like this man? @imshoaibakhtar - what do you think?" the Tiktoker asked on the photo-sharing app.

Following her post, Netizens dropped their comments, with most of them agreeing with the Tiktoker. "You look more [like] Shoaib Akhtar than he does," said one of the users.

