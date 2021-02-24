Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to fly to UK for Queen’s birthday celebration

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been extended an invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday.



Despite having made their exit from the royal family final, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to attend the monarch’s birthday as well as Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.

According to a report by The Sunday Times, the sovereign’s birthday is considered an official as well as family event which is attended by all members of the royal family.

During the same visit, Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebrations are also set to take place.