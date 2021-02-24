Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Meghan and Harry to unleash storm after discussing royal family tension with Oprah Winfrey

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be 'speaking their truth' in Oprah Winfrey interview 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will ruffle a lot of feathers after discussing friction with the royal family in the much-awaited tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey.

A source told E!News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be "speaking their truth" after permanently stepping down as working royals in the upcoming interview.

"There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family," the insider said. "The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all." 

According to the source, their sit-down will be "very candid" because they've "officially been released" from their royal duties. 

"They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them," the tipster added.

Shedding light on how Prince William and Harry are with each other, the insider admitted it's "still a very tense situation," adding that "Harry and William are on two different paths."

