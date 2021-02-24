Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Why Prince Harry, Meghan finally feel at ease laying bare the truth about their lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey is all anyone can talk about ever since the news was confirmed.

And now, sources have revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel entirely comfortable opening up about their lives in front of the whole world.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, insiders close to the former actor shared: “Now that Archewell is in full swing, Meghan and Harry are ready to talk about it. That’s why the time is finally right for this big sit down.”

“They did not want to talk about everything until things were solidified. If they had done this sit down when they first moved to California, they wouldn’t have had the answers to a lot of Orpah’s questions,” the source went on to say.

“Now when Oprah asks them what their plans are, they can lay it all out X, Y, Z. They have already done so much with their foundation, and it’s not even been six months since they officially launched it. And they’ve done it during a pandemic,” they continued.

“And then there’s also all the content they will be producing [for NETFLIX & Spotify]. They’re very excited to share about that. Another factor in the timing of this interview is her pregnancy. Now that they’ve shared the big news with the world, they can feel comfortable sitting down with Oprah because they can be more fully transparent about their lives,” the insider added.

