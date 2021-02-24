Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle may turn to this unconventional birth practice after delivery

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret shared which luxury hospital Meghan Markle would give birth in and the odd delicacy that she would enjoy after giving birth.

Speaking to Closer magazine, the model shared that the Duchess of Sussex was likely looking to give birth in Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood which is classified as "the best of the best".

At around $3000 a night, the hospital has hosted the births of babies of many celebrities ranging from Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

"[It] is the best of the best. It’s like a five-star luxury hotel, anything you want, you get at the snap of your fingers," she said.

"You can get any beauty treatment you want too – your hair, nails, make-up. I had foot massages from a reflexologist. It was like a five-star spa."

According to Caprice, Meghan could be turning to some unconventional birth practices like eating chocolate truffles containing her own placenta.

"I can imagine Meghan would like the idea of the truffles, as she’s so into her health and wellness."

More From Entertainment:

Publisher and poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dead at 101

Publisher and poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dead at 101
Why Prince Harry, Meghan finally feel at ease laying bare the truth about their lives

Why Prince Harry, Meghan finally feel at ease laying bare the truth about their lives
What was Princess Diana, Prince Charles' first impression of each other?

What was Princess Diana, Prince Charles' first impression of each other?
Mara Wilson of ‘Matilda’ fame sheds light on the dark side of her childhood stardom

Mara Wilson of ‘Matilda’ fame sheds light on the dark side of her childhood stardom
Meghan and Harry to unleash storm after discussing royal family tension with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan and Harry to unleash storm after discussing royal family tension with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry 'humiliated' as Prince William takes over his beloved military titles

Prince Harry 'humiliated' as Prince William takes over his beloved military titles

Stephen Colbert ridicules Ted Cruz and his mid-crisis vacation

Stephen Colbert ridicules Ted Cruz and his mid-crisis vacation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to fly to UK for Queen’s birthday celebration

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to fly to UK for Queen’s birthday celebration

Michael B. Jordan looks back at his friendship with late pal Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan looks back at his friendship with late pal Chadwick Boseman
Kanye West spotted with his youngest son Psalm for the first time since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce

Kanye West spotted with his youngest son Psalm for the first time since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce
Prince Edward gives an update on father Prince Philip’s health

Prince Edward gives an update on father Prince Philip’s health
Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie stayed in touch throughout their pregnancies

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie stayed in touch throughout their pregnancies

Latest

view all