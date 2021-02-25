Kanye West hurt Kim Kardashian with his disgusting move before she filed for divorce: report

Kanye West reportedly made an attempt to sell expensive jewels the rapper had bought for his wife Kim Kardashian just days before she pulled the plug on their ill-fated six-year marriage.

Kanye's disgusting move reportedly hurt the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star who later filed for divorce from him.

A source told The Sun: "In the last two weeks Kanye was attempting to sell jewellery he had purchased for Kim to at least two top jewellers."

His alleged attempt seems as though Kanye was looking to get a refund on some of the bling he bought for the reality star in a desperate bid to not be reminded of the past.



"His friends knew it was over at that point. He really wanted to stay together but she was done," the source added.



They share four kids together; daughter North, seven, son Saint, five, daughter Chicago, two, and one-year-old son Psalm.



Kim Kardashian - who tied the knot with the Grammy award-winning rapper in 2014 - is said to be asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children and Kanye is also happy with the arrangement.