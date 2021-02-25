Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reunited for their upcoming action thriller 'Pathan' as the shooting resumed on Friday at Raj Studios in Mumbai.



The Bollywood superstars - who previously enthralled fans with their famous roles as Karan Arjun - will share the screen in the upcoming film Pathan.

Salman Khan, who has an extended cameo in the movie, will start shooting for his part from tomorrow alongside the King Khan.



The Indian film industry's Tiger and Baadsha's reunion in the upcoming movie is highly being lauded by their excited fans.

Last year in November, Deepika and Shah Rukh started shooting for their film. The production was halted in December due to the Cvid -19 restrictions and resumed in January.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan is said to be shot inside Burj Khalifa, Dubai.