Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings’ Sharjeel Khan elated after masterful century

Sharjeel Khan talking to media after match against Islamabad United.
  • Sharjeel Khan says he was waiting for such an innings for long and that this can help him regain his confidence
  • Says he always enjoyed batting with Babar Azam
  • The Kings' opener is hopeful of a good show by Karachi Kings in the remainders of the PSL

KARACHI: Opening batsman Sharjeel Khan feels that performing at a big stage as Pakistan Super League (PSL) removes all doubts about a player’s skill and ability and that’s why the century on Wednesday against Islamabad United was an important one for him.

Talking at the post-match interview after game number six of the PSL, the 31-year-old Karachi Kings’ batsman said that he was waiting for such an innings for a long time.

“I was waiting for such an innings for long, this can help me regain my confidence. I will try to continue with this momentum, it is always feel good to be scoring centuries for your team,” he said after his 105 against Islamabad United in Karachi on Wednesday.

“This season has been very good for me but performing in the PSL is always important, performing here always boosts a player’s confidence and increases his chances because once you perform at this stage then there’s no doubt left about one’s skills and abilities,” said Sharjeel who also scored two First Class and one List A century in the season earlier.

Sharjeel also scored the PSL’s record partnership of 176 runs along with Babar Azam. The flamboyant batsman said that he has always enjoyed playing with Babar as a batting partner.

“I’ve played with Babar in past, even in domestic cricket for ZTBL, we have a good understanding as partners. We enjoy batting with each other,” he said.

The opening batsman is also struggling to make a comeback to Pakistan’s national side and can be a strong contender after a good domestic season after this remarkable century in the PSL.

Sharjeel, despite his side’s defeat against Islamabad United, was hopeful of a good show by Karachi Kings in the remainders of the PSL.

“We will try to continue doing what we did last year and that’s to provide our fans moments to cheer about, it is just the start of the tournament and there’s a lot of cricket yet to be played and there will be a lot of ups and downs in the tournament. We will try to give our best,” he aimed.

