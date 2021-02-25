Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

American singer Kelly Clarkson just received some meaningful advice from US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

As the American Idol alum sat down with Dr. Jill for an interview, she was given some profound advice on how to move forward after her seven-year marriage with Brandon Blackstock came to an end.

A clip released of the interview in advance showed Dr. Biden telling Clarkson how everything happens for a reason.

"I want to tell you, Kelly, I mean, this is what I would say to you if I were your mother. You know, my mother always said to me, 'Things are going to look better tomorrow,' and if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better,” she said.

“I look back on it now, and I think, you know, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I never would’ve met Joe. I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best. And I think, Kelly, over time—I don’t know how long it’s been for you—but I think over time, you heal, and you’re going to be surprised,” she went on to say.

“I can’t wait until that day comes for you, and you’re going to call me up, and you’re going to say, 'Hey Jill, you were right!'" she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcome their first child

Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcome their first child
Prince William, Kate ‘devastated’ about Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Prince William, Kate ‘devastated’ about Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Drew Barrymore says she empathizes with Britney Spears

Drew Barrymore says she empathizes with Britney Spears
Prince Charles plays a shocked man as Camilla Parker lifts a knife

Prince Charles plays a shocked man as Camilla Parker lifts a knife
Britney Spears shares interesting facts about herself in new Instagram post

Britney Spears shares interesting facts about herself in new Instagram post
Khloe Kardashian reacts to backlash over her latest photos for fashion brand

Khloe Kardashian reacts to backlash over her latest photos for fashion brand
Paramount to stream Mission Impossible 7 after theatrical release

Paramount to stream Mission Impossible 7 after theatrical release
Lady Gaga wows in glamorous animal print Kaftan as she steps out in Rome with new hairstyle

Lady Gaga wows in glamorous animal print Kaftan as she steps out in Rome with new hairstyle
Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard delayed until 2022

Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard delayed until 2022
Spider-Man: Marvel reveals official title of the latest sequel

Spider-Man: Marvel reveals official title of the latest sequel
Dua Lipa says she can’t be vulnerable

Dua Lipa says she can’t be vulnerable
Prince William and Kate Middleton winning the most amid new crisis within the royal family

Prince William and Kate Middleton winning the most amid new crisis within the royal family

Latest

view all