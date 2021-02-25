Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Pakistan, India DGs of military operations review LoC situation in frank, cordial atmosphere: ISPR

The director-generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a "free, frank and cordial atmosphere," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

The two DGs of military operations made hotline contact in the interest of achieving "mutually beneficial and sustainable peace", the ISPR statement read.

It said they agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors, with effect from tonight.

It was reiterated by Pakistan and India that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

Contact between the two military officials comes at a time when a number of cases of LoC violations by India have been reported by the Pakistan Army.

2003 ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India

The statement is being considered an attempt by both nations to adhere to the ceasefire on the LoC that was agreed in 2003.

In February 1987, a hotline connection was established at the level of the Pakistan and India's DGsMO.

The 2003 ceasefire agreement had three main points.

Defence construction - new defence construction will not be done within 500 meters of the LoC. However, defensive positions can be maintained.

Firing - direct engagement with each other's posts will be avoided.

Flag meeting and hotline contact - Both sides can demand a flag meeting at the level of local commanders to resolve any issues along the LoC. If a clarification on any issue is required, it can be sought through a flag meeting or hotline contact.

