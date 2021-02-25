‘Loki’ TV series all set to premiere on June 11 on Disney+

Disney+ has finally announced the Loki series bringing our favourite villain back on screens.



The Loki TV series is all set to premiere on June 11 this year with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief.

This will be Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third show after WandaVision premier earlier this year and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier all set to hit screens on March 19.

The series, comprising six episodes with work on the second season already underway, will encircle Marvel’s favourite villain and will take place following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

While many may remember that Loki was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, in Endgame, while the Avengers are travelling back in time, Loki had created an alternate timeline where he disappeared amidst their time heist.