entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid asks fans to help her find a man who helped her in a time of need

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Supermodel Bella Hadid on Wednesday asked her millions of fans to help her find a photographer.

Bella shared a couple of pictures to her Instagram story which shows her falling during an event with a photographer extending his hand to help her stand on her feet.

The model, who seemed to be extremely touched by the photographer's  gesture, said she wants to find the man to thank him personally  

"Can someone find me this man. God bless his soul, I want to thank him personally for being the only one to offer a hand in a time of need," she captioned the post.




