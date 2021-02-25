Harry Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde rebuilding relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis

Harry Styles' ladylove Olivia Wilde trying to rekindle bond with ex fiance Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are trying to revive their friendship after ending seven years of engagement.



Olvia met British actor Harry Styles on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, wherein she roped in the former One Direction star as the lead.

They quickly sparked romance and have been together ever since. In the meantime, Olivia broke up with former fiance Jason Sudeikis.

However, according to the latest intel, the director is trying to rekindle her bond with her former lover.

The reasons are not yet known but the former couple have decided to remain civil for the sake of their two children— son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

Olivia and Jason are reportedly making mends for the sake of their children while also trying to find happiness for themselves by going about their own ways.

