Shahroz Sabzwari expresses gratitude to fans for bringing him and Sadaf Kanwal together

Shahroz Sabzwari dispelled all pre-conceived notions attached to his and Sadaf Kanwal's wedding

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal decided to reveal the details about their modern-day love story after being married for a while now.



The duo's nuptials became most controversial quarantine wedding of all time, with many accusing Sabzwari of cheating on his ex-wife, Syra Yousuf.

In an interview with Shahroz dispelled all the notions attached to his and Sadaf's wedding. "I'm a very closed up guy so I have a selected few people who I love and those are the people I talk to.

"So with Sadaf I hit it off but when we came back, people started painting our friendship in a different light so then we both were like..." the 35-year-old actor said hinting that both he and Sadaf were influenced by the public’s opinion.



Explaining why he decided to marry Sadaf, Shahroz said, "The best thing that would any attract any man is honesty. Especially in our industry, where we are out and about, and us men being however we are, growing up in Pakistan, we have a certain mentality. So keeping that mentality in mind, her morals were in the right place,"



Sadaf also revealed that she eventually came to the realization that Shahroz was the man for her. "I don't know what it was about him, but I just decided that this is the man that I want to be the father of my children,"