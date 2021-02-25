Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son steals hearts in latest snap

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Fans were left swooning over actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar’s son.

In a post on Instagram, Naimal shared an adorable photo of the father and son duo.

The little one can be seen in his father’s arm, who is smiling, looking very cute.

The photo was certainly a treat to fans as they gushed over how adorable the little one looked.

Even Naimal expressed her love for her husband and baby as she shared a love-filled caption on the post. 

"My whole world. Allah Shukar [Thank the Lord]," she captioned the post. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Shahroz Sabzwari expresses gratitude to fans for bringing him and Sadaf Kanwal together

Shahroz Sabzwari expresses gratitude to fans for bringing him and Sadaf Kanwal together
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al leave fans starstruck after their interaction

Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al leave fans starstruck after their interaction
Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning
Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor
Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri
Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot

Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen

Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen
‘Pawri’ girl recreates fun video with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz

‘Pawri’ girl recreates fun video with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz
Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her 'madness'

Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her 'madness'
Sara Ali Khan confesses Ibrahim Ali Khan is the smarter of the two

Sara Ali Khan confesses Ibrahim Ali Khan is the smarter of the two
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt enjoy getaway to Turkey

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt enjoy getaway to Turkey
Ayesha Omar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ bandwagon

Ayesha Omar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ bandwagon

Latest

view all