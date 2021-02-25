Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son steals hearts in latest snap

Fans were left swooning over actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar’s son.

In a post on Instagram, Naimal shared an adorable photo of the father and son duo.

The little one can be seen in his father’s arm, who is smiling, looking very cute.

The photo was certainly a treat to fans as they gushed over how adorable the little one looked.

Even Naimal expressed her love for her husband and baby as she shared a love-filled caption on the post.

"My whole world. Allah Shukar [Thank the Lord]," she captioned the post.

Take a look:







