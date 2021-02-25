Maliha Rehman reveals Ahmed Ali Butt’s covid-19 struggle

Maliha Rehman touches on Ahmed Ali Butt’s struggle with covid-19 and his gratefulness towards his wife Fatima Khan Butt.

Maliha posted the details on Instagram where Ahmed Ali Butt’s written account read, “I have been in quarantine or a better 2 weeks of my life after getting covid +ve, in a country not my own and with people who didn’t understand me. This has been the most isolated and challenging experience of my life as I didn’t have anyone. With Allah blessing I had decent living and eating arrangements…”

“But the isolation was something that I wasn’t prepared for at all. You mind has the tendency to be your best friend and your worst enemy and mine had a field day with me. These were not the best days I would like to remember from any part of my life but Allah showed me one true thing… indeed.”



He concluded by writing, “I am back in my country and with my wife and son and recovering. Thank you to all the people who found out and stayed in touch during my madness. It means a lot. Allah keep you all healthy and never alone.”