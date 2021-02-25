Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars 'very confident' to lift PSL's trophy, says Samit Patel

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Lahore Qalandars' Samit Patel. — PSL

  • Patel impressed by Fakhar Zaman's batting against Quetta Gladiators
  • He praises security arrangements made by the government for PSL 
  • He hopes of a continued momentum to see his team win the tournament

Experienced England all-rounder Samit Patel has said that Lahore Qalandars are “very confident” to do well in Pakistan Super League 2021 and his goal is to lift the trophy for his team.

In an exclusive interview with Geo.tv, the Qalandars’ player said that he was impressed to see the way Fakhar Zaman showed responsibility and stayed on the ground till the end of the game against Quetta Gladiators.

“We just want to play good cricket — a good brand of cricket and exciting cricket. I think that we have a mixture of youth and experienced players in our squad,” he said.

Lahore Qalandars among strong contenders to win PSL 2021: David Wiese

The all-rounder said that he is happy that his team started well, adding that he hopes the team will keep the momentum going. 

"The form of the local guys has also been really impressive,” he said while mentioning performances of Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

He also praised Fakhar Zaman for his batting against Quetta Gladiators in Qalandar’s 2nd game in Pakistan Super League and said that he was excited to see Fakhar returning not-out and finishing the game.

“I see myself performing the finishing role with David Wiese. Having experience helps me get through different situations during the game. The goals are to win, go on and play really good cricket, and try and lift the trophy with the Lahore Qalandars,” he aimed.

Patel, who has previously represented Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in the PSL, said that Lahore was always a good team and had star names in the roster but they were unlucky as they could not make headway in the tournament.

Read more: Rashid Khan thanks Lahore Qalandars, fans after leaving PSL for national duty

“But I think the way we're jelling now is as Qalandars is exciting for us and the whole of the PSL league,” he said.

Replying to a question, Patel praised the security arrangements made for the tournament made by the government — ensuring the players' safety.

Recalling his past experiences in PSL, he said that the crowd was "loud" when he represented Islamabad — and it's always a great reception to be playing in Pakistan.

Patel hoped for some support to spinners in PSL matches despite Karachi’s wicket showing tilt towards batsmen.

The England all-rounder disagreed with his South African teammate when asked if practising Golf swing can help batsmen improve power hitting.

“I think the gym will help more than playing golf. I mean, it's more of a mindset of relaxing and the swing of the golf swing. But yeah, each to their own I don't think necessarily golf will improve your scores. I think the stronger you are, you're probably going to hit it as further,” he concluded.

More From Sports:

PSL 2021: Watch Chris Gayle taking on the hilarious 'Shalwar Challenge'

PSL 2021: Watch Chris Gayle taking on the hilarious 'Shalwar Challenge'
PM Imran Khan promised a Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series: Mohammad Nabi

PM Imran Khan promised a Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series: Mohammad Nabi
Zahid Mehmood credits Ramzan tournaments for growth; eyes win for Gladiators in PSL

Zahid Mehmood credits Ramzan tournaments for growth; eyes win for Gladiators in PSL
Watch: Aleem Dar's 'Thug Life' reaction after third umpire upholds his decision

Watch: Aleem Dar's 'Thug Life' reaction after third umpire upholds his decision
PSL 2021: PCB dispels reports of Peshawar Zalmi's boycott

PSL 2021: PCB dispels reports of Peshawar Zalmi's boycott
Fact check: Did Wahab Riaz get mad at fans during a PSL match?

Fact check: Did Wahab Riaz get mad at fans during a PSL match?
IOC confirms Brisbane as preferred candidate for 2032 Olympics

IOC confirms Brisbane as preferred candidate for 2032 Olympics
Fawad Alam thanks PCB for upgradation in central contract

Fawad Alam thanks PCB for upgradation in central contract
PSL 2021: Records tumble in Karachi Kings and Islamabad United match

PSL 2021: Records tumble in Karachi Kings and Islamabad United match
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings’ Sharjeel Khan elated after masterful century

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings’ Sharjeel Khan elated after masterful century
PSL 2021 to now be held with 50% attendees after NCOC's nod

PSL 2021 to now be held with 50% attendees after NCOC's nod
Watch: Karachi's Sharjeel Khan leaves Islamabad shell-shocked with back-to-back sixes

Watch: Karachi's Sharjeel Khan leaves Islamabad shell-shocked with back-to-back sixes

Latest

view all