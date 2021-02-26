Can't connect right now! retry
PPP will be the largest party in Senate, says Asif Zardari

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Former President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the PPP members of the Sindh Assembly and Senate nominees. Photo Courtesy: Jang
  • Zardari says PPP will form majority in the Senate
  • PPP chaiperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosts dinner in honour of PPP lawmakers from Sindh Assembly
  • PPP's MPs are my strength, I am proud of my party members, says Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI: Speaking about the upcoming Senate polls, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will form the majority in the Senate after elections are over.

"PPP's elected MPs are my strength. I am proud of my party members, the incumbent government has to go," he maintained while addressing the PPP members of Sindh Assembly and Senate nominees.

The former president was speaking on the occasion of a dinner party hosted by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of the party's members of the Sindh Assembly.

Read more: Govt being shown a 'tough time' even with Opposition's fewer numbers, Bilawal claims

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani were present on the occasion as well. Provincial ministers, members of Sindh Assembly, and Senate election nominees were also present, sources said.

According to sources, PPP MPA Ali Nawaz Mehr, the younger brother of GDA leader Ali Gohar Mehr, also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mehmood Chaudhry, and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari also met party members during the dinner.

