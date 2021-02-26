Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

A fan tried to pull Deepika Padukone's bag as she stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai.

Footage doing the rounds on social media show the Bollywood diva being surrounded by a crowd as she tried to sit in her car.





According to the local media, the actress had come for dinner at the restaurant after completing the shoot for her upcoming movie titled "Pathan".

The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in important roles while it also has camero appearance of Salman Khan.