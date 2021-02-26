Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

A fan tried to pull Deepika Padukone's bag as she stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai.

Footage doing the rounds on social media show the Bollywood diva being surrounded by a crowd as she tried to sit in her car.


According to the local media, the actress had come for dinner  at the restaurant after completing the shoot for her upcoming movie titled "Pathan".

The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in important roles while it also has camero appearance of Salman Khan.

More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish

Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish
Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood

Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'
Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'
Sara Ali Khan dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda?

Sara Ali Khan dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda?
Ajay Devgan, Kajol celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Ajay Devgan, Kajol celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson

Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson
Mommy Kareena Kapoor returns to social media after giving birth to son

Mommy Kareena Kapoor returns to social media after giving birth to son
Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son gets clicked as she leaves for home

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son gets clicked as she leaves for home
Kareena Kapoor leaves for home with newborn as she gets discharged from hospital

Kareena Kapoor leaves for home with newborn as she gets discharged from hospital

Latest

view all