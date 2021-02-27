Gwyneth Paltrow under fire for giving health tips on how she fought COVID-19

Professional doctors from NHS condemned Gwyneth Paltrow’s propagation of dangerous ways to lost weight

Gwyneth Paltrow is in trouble after advising people on how to lose weight during quarantine.



The Hollywood actress who turned into a lifestyle guru recently opened up about gaining weight just like everyone else while staying home.

In an interview with Dr. Will Cole on his Dear Media podcast, The Art of Being Well, the 48-year-old actress said, "I've noticed over the last couple of years my metabolism has slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause. I'm 48 years old and I know that women tend to lose up to 30% of their metabolic speed once we enter this phase of life — so I know some of it is that."

Recently, Paltrow penned a blog on contracting COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic and mentioned the side effects of it, "I think maybe some of it is because I got COVID and my physician in New York said that was affecting a lot of his patients' metabolisms as well," she wrote.

The wellness expert shared the diet that helped her drop 11 pounds. She advised fans to have the combination of bone broth diet, Dr. Cole's Ketotarion diet, and intermittent fasting.

Professional doctors from NHS have condemned Paltrow’s propagation of dangerous ways to lost weight with Dr. Power from NHS releasing a statement saying, “All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that,"