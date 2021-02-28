Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle settling well in US

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways with the royal family, many have been speculating about their relationship with Queen Elizabeth.



Despite reports suggesting a feud has been brewing ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back as senior members of the British royal family, the truth seems to be much simpler and not at all filled with drama.

A source close to Harry told Daily Mirror in an interview that the monarch is ‘delighted’ for the couple as they find happiness across the pond in their new lives in America.

"Harry has spoken to the Queen, and she told him she was delighted he has found happiness. She has seen him struggle with his position in the family and had always had a great deal of affection and sympathy for him,” said the source.

They further described their conversation as ‘harmonious’, one between a "caring grandmother and her grandson".