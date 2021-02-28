Golden Globe Awards 2021 to be free of politics, promises Tina Fey

After four years of seeing award shows get political in America during Donald Trump’s administration, things are starting to change.



Ahead of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards ceremony scheduled to be held on Sunday, comedian Tina Fey says she and co-host Amy Poehler would steer clear of politics.

Speaking to Jill Rappaport on her Rappaport to the Rescue podcast, Fey said: "We just want to make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all. “

“It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes,” she added.

She also revealed what she will be donning on the big night, comparing it to her hosting gig from 2015: “It’s been five years and the places we would go, Jill — couture houses, we would meet with the designers, there were muslins, mock-ups, and the jewels! Now it’s … like ‘Nordstrom Rack, what do ya got?’”