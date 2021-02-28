Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Golden Globe Awards 2021 to be free of politics, promises Tina Fey

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

After four years of seeing award shows get political in America during Donald Trump’s administration, things are starting to change.

Ahead of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards ceremony scheduled to be held on Sunday, comedian Tina Fey says she and co-host Amy Poehler would steer clear of politics.

Speaking to Jill Rappaport on her Rappaport to the Rescue podcast, Fey said: "We just want to make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all. “

“It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes,” she added.

She also revealed what she will be donning on the big night, comparing it to her hosting gig from 2015: “It’s been five years and the places we would go, Jill — couture houses, we would meet with the designers, there were muslins, mock-ups, and the jewels! Now it’s … like ‘Nordstrom Rack, what do ya got?’”

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B goes on a fun trip with family

Cardi B goes on a fun trip with family
Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle settling well in US

Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle settling well in US
Twitter is drooling over Prince Harry's recent appearance on James Corden's show

Twitter is drooling over Prince Harry's recent appearance on James Corden's show
Irrfan Khan's son Babil expresses his love for Pakistani content

Irrfan Khan's son Babil expresses his love for Pakistani content
Netflix outclasses theatrical movies in diversity: study

Netflix outclasses theatrical movies in diversity: study
Vanessa Bryant flays Evan Rachel Wood, Abigail Disney over defamation tweets

Vanessa Bryant flays Evan Rachel Wood, Abigail Disney over defamation tweets
Spider-Man: Tom Holland’s young age made Sony sceptical about casting him

Spider-Man: Tom Holland’s young age made Sony sceptical about casting him
Supergirl actress reacts to 'Superman & Lois' premier

Supergirl actress reacts to 'Superman & Lois' premier

Prince William’s secret aid to murder victims comes forward

Prince William’s secret aid to murder victims comes forward
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal roles likely to evolve under Charles, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal roles likely to evolve under Charles, says expert

Queen unleashes wrath over Harry, Meghan’s ‘obsessive fascination’ at engagements

Queen unleashes wrath over Harry, Meghan’s ‘obsessive fascination’ at engagements
'Vikings': Lagertha actress says she would love to play superhero

'Vikings': Lagertha actress says she would love to play superhero

Latest

view all