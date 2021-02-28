Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Aishwarya Rai's Pakistani doppelgänger takes India by storm

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Fans of Aishwarya Rai discovered the US-based Pakistani woman named Aamna Imran

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai found her doppelganger across the border in a Pakistani woman.

Fans of the Devdas actor, 47, discovered the US-based woman named Aamna Imran, who bears a striking resemblance to the B-Town icon.

Sharing a collage of Aamna and Aishwarya side by side, popular Indian paparazzi account of Viral Bhayani lefts fans confused about who the real star was.

While many were in awe of the resemblance, some thought she had sought help from plastic surgeries to look like the actor.

Commenting on the post, Aamna thanked those sending her love and cleared all the surgery rumours as well: "THANK YOU! Humbled. Thankful to all of you for the love, positivity and kindness! Blessed and no surgeries (negativity belongs behind me). Much love to all!"

