Bollywood
Sunday Feb 28 2021
Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans concerned as he shares update on his health

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has left his millions of fans concerned after he shared update on his health and hinted at undergoing a surgery.

The megastar star, who is an avid social media user, turned to his official blog post and shared update on his health.

He wrote, ““medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write”.

The blog post has left Amitabh’s fans concerned as the veteran actor didn’t reveal if the surgery is complete or not yet.

Fans and well-wishers started praying for the speedy recovery of their favouite actor shortly after he shared the update.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen Chehre, releasing on 30th April.



