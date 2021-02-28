Bella Hadid shares Princess Diana, Michael Jackson's video

Bella Hadid turned out to be a royal fan as she posted Princess Diana and legendary American singer Michael Jackson's picture for her millions of followers on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram stories, the supermodel shared a screengrab of Diana and Prince Charles's meeting with the late pop icon backstage at Wembley Stadium in London.

Michael Jackson had performed at the concert in aid of the Prince’s Trust charity in 1988.

Bella Hadid shared the picture without any caption, leaving her fans wondering whether she was sought inspiration from the duo.











