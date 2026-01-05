A$AP Rocky’s 'Don’t Be Dumb' hits major milestone before release

A$AP Rocky’s new album Don’t Be Dumb left fans excited as it gets close to 500,000 pre saves on Spotify.

The Harlem rapper has been waiting to release this album for a long time, and fans are now showing big interest after early reports last year said pre-orders were low.

The album reached 499,900 pre saves on Spotify, not counting Apple Music or other platforms.

However, this highlighted that people are curious and eager to hear his new music.

The album became the fourth most pre saved on Spotify, after Joji’s Piss In The Wind, Gorillaz’s The Mountain and Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights soundtrack.

The rapper’s new work also had more pre saves than Kanye West’s upcoming album BULLY, which had 473,900.

A$AP Rocky planned to release a new single called “Punk Rocky” on January 5.

The song would come with a music video starring Winona Ryder, giving fans their first look at the album’s style.

Moreover, Don’t Be Dumb is all set to release on January 16, with fans looking forward to it as one of A$AP Rocky’s biggest and most creative albums yet, promising a memorable experience for listeners worldwide.