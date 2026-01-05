Critics Choice Awards: Leonardo DiCaprio laughs off Chelsea Handler yacht joke

Leonardo DiCaprio was all smiles at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards when host Chelsea Handler poked fun at him.

During the ceremony held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Handler hosted the awards for the fourth consecutive year.

She opened the show with her trademark mix of biting humor and Hollywood roasts.

The 50-year-old made fun of DiCaprio's St. Barts getaway comparing it to a 'Titanic' scenario only worse because Jeff Bezos was there.

“Leo’s here, thank God,” the comedian quipped.

“Leo almost didn’t make it tonight because he was trapped on a boat in St. Barts. It was just like the Titanic, but worse, because Jeff Bezos was there.”

Cameras quickly cut to The Wolf of Wall Street star who was nominated for his film One Battle After Another.

He laughed and nodded showing no signs of discomfort.

The moment drew big laughs from the audience and set the tone for Handler’s monologue which also included jokes about Benicio del Toro, Nicki Minaj, Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi.

Handler balanced her humor with heartfelt remarks.

She paid tribute to late director Rob Reiner calling him “the nicest guy in Hollywood.”

“Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute that you met him, he felt like an old friend. When you were in a conversation with him, he was present, focused and funny and asked you tons of questions,” she added.