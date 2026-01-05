 
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking news about her twin babies

Nelson, 34, had a high-risk pregnancy and her twins were born prematurely in May 2025

Geo News Digital Desk
January 05, 2026

Nelson shares the twins with her fiancé Zion Foster
Jesy Nelson’s short parenthood journey with her fiancé Zion Foster has been laden with challenges.

The Little Mix alum’s 8-month-old twin daughters, who were born prematurely in May after a high-risk pregnancy, have now been diagnosed with a rare and severe muscle disease. The singer shared the devastating news in a lengthy and emotional Instagram video posted on Saturday, January 3, revealing that Ocean Jade and Story Monroe have Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 — the most serious form of the condition.

Nelson, 34, fought tears as she explained the prognosis. “We were told that they’re probably never going to be able to walk, they probably will never regain their neck strength so they will be disabled,” she said. “So the best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment and then just hope for the best.”

SMA is a genetic neuromuscular disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. According to the Cleveland Clinic, there is no cure, though early treatment can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

Nelson recalled doctors initially reassuring her that her babies “look great, they’re healthy and everything is fine.” The signs built gradually. “I have to put them on breathing machines and do lots of stuff no mother really should ever have to do on their child,” Nelson shared.

The new mom warned fellow parents, “If anyone is watching this video and they think they see these signs in their child, then please, please take your child to the doctor… because time is of the essence.” 

