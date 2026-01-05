Did Alix Earle's family just confirm Tom Brady relationship?

Alix Earle and Tom Brady fuel romance speculations with new update

Tom Brady and Alix Earle seem to be a good fit, even to the model’s dad, Thomas “TJ” Earle, as he referred to the rumours in a new update.

The internet went wild after TJ’s wife, Ashley Earle, shared a TikTok video just days after speculations began swirling about the rumoured romance between Alix and the NFL star.

In the video, Ashley was getting ready, putting on a blue velvet blazer which originally belonged to her husband, "I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that," TJ noted, to which Ashley responded, "Are you joking?"

The businessman carried on, saying, "I swear to God," prompting Ashley to comment, "Are you serious?” adding that she won’t cut the comment before posting her video.

Alix and Tom were seen flirtatiously interacting during a New Year’s Eve celebration at St. Baths. The rumoured couple have not directly addressed the speculations, but they continue to drop cryptic hints which fuel the rumours.

The new video from Alix’s dad and his wife indicates that either the rumours are true, or her family is in on the joke.