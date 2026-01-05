Timothee Chalamet's mom applauds latest achievement with Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet's mom celebrates major milestone for son and Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet’s mom, Nicole Flender, is beyond proud of her son winning his first Critics' Choice Award, as is his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The 68-year-old former actress took to Instagram on Sunday, January 5, and shared a video of herself watching the award ceremony on television as the award was announced.

“My son just won the Critics Choice Award for best actor!!,” the proud mom wrote in the caption.

The Marty Supreme star’s girlfriend, with whom he has been for three years, also reacted to Flender’s post by dropping a “like” on Instagram.

The Kardashians star supported Chalamet, 30, in person, joining him during the ceremony, where he made a declaration of love during his acceptance speech.

The moment was a major highlight of the ceremony, as the Wonka actor and Jenner had previously kept their relationship strictly private.

Chalamet’s new accolade has increased the anticipation for the Oscars, as his new release has already become a commercial and critical success.

The Beautiful Boy actor himself has predicted that Marty Supreme, among his movies, is the one for which he deserves an Oscar, claiming that this is the hardest he has ever worked.