Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2 after falling a physical examination for her role?

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Amber Heard has been fired from Aquaman 2 after falling a physical examination for her role and will be replaced by Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, a media outlet reported on Sunday.

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp "did not pass her physical examination" for the role and therefore "violated" her contract, according to Australian website Sausage Roll.

It added: "There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that."

The new report comes as a Change.org petition to have the 34-year-old actress fired from the film has now been signed by 1.8 million people.

The actress has been the subject of online abuse after her ex-husband Johnny Depp lost his libel case over an article calling him a 'wife beater'. 

Another media outlet, citing source, claimed that the replacement rumour has "no basis in truth". While, Warner Bros. is yet to comment on the speculation publicly.

Last year in December, an American magazine claimed Amber had been dropped from the sequel, with Emilia being lined-up to replace her.

The 'Rum Diaries' star previously slammed the backlash over Aquaman 2, saying: 'Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality.'

Amber Heard has been hit by rumours again that she would be replaced by 'Game Of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke.

More From Entertainment:

Amelia Hamlin flaunts her stunning beauty to tease Scott Disick after his words about Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin flaunts her stunning beauty to tease Scott Disick after his words about Kourtney Kardashian
Jennifer Aniston slams Golden Globes over lack of diversity

Jennifer Aniston slams Golden Globes over lack of diversity

Nick Jonas unveils singles ‘Spaceman, This is Heaven’ on SNL night

Nick Jonas unveils singles ‘Spaceman, This is Heaven’ on SNL night
Prince Harry finally reveals his thoughts on ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry finally reveals his thoughts on ‘The Crown’
Meet the Turkish actor who played Deli Demir in Ertugrul

Meet the Turkish actor who played Deli Demir in Ertugrul
LAPD releases detailed accounts of Lady Gaga’s dognappers

LAPD releases detailed accounts of Lady Gaga’s dognappers
Billie Eilish touches on split from ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams

Billie Eilish touches on split from ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams
Bella Hadid shares Princess Diana, Michael Jackson's video

Bella Hadid shares Princess Diana, Michael Jackson's video

Charlie Sheen touches on his regrets with ‘Two and a Half Men’

Charlie Sheen touches on his regrets with ‘Two and a Half Men’
Post Malone, Katy Perry, J Balvin to unveil new Pokémon album

Post Malone, Katy Perry, J Balvin to unveil new Pokémon album
Americans fail to recognise Prince Harry in latest poll

Americans fail to recognise Prince Harry in latest poll

Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

Latest

view all