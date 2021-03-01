Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2 after falling a physical examination for her role?

Amber Heard has been fired from Aquaman 2 after falling a physical examination for her role and will be replaced by Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, a media outlet reported on Sunday.

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp "did not pass her physical examination" for the role and therefore "violated" her contract, according to Australian website Sausage Roll.

It added: "There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that."

The new report comes as a Change.org petition to have the 34-year-old actress fired from the film has now been signed by 1.8 million people.



The actress has been the subject of online abuse after her ex-husband Johnny Depp lost his libel case over an article calling him a 'wife beater'.

Another media outlet, citing source, claimed that the replacement rumour has "no basis in truth". While, Warner Bros. is yet to comment on the speculation publicly.



Last year in December, an American magazine claimed Amber had been dropped from the sequel, with Emilia being lined-up to replace her.

The 'Rum Diaries' star previously slammed the backlash over Aquaman 2, saying: 'Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality.'



Amber Heard has been hit by rumours again that she would be replaced by 'Game Of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke.